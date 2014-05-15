Katatonia to film London show

Katatonia have confirmed they'll film tomorrow night's Unplugged & Reworked tour stop in London for a DVD release earlier this year.

And guitarist Anders Nystrom vows the sold-out concert at the Union Chapel is to be a very special event.

He says: “This has been a different tour; I thought it was gonna be good, but it was better. Out with the distortion, the headbanging and the explosive lights; in with the acoustic guitars, chairs and the candles. Not permanently, just momentarily.

“We’ve been able to play some beautiful old churches and enjoy their sacred aesthetics and acoustics. Appropriately, we also heard your prayers from near and far – so the tour will include a DVD recording of the Union Chapel.

“Come Friday, we will also have the honour to feature a very special guest too that will return the crown to the king.”

Katatonia have endured two lineup changes in the past few months – they split with guitarist Per Eriksson in February then drummer Daniel Lijekvist decided to bow out in April. They’ve been replaced on the current tour by Bruce Soord and JP Asplund on a temporary basis.

The band’s London show is followed by one final date at the Brudenell Social in Leeds on Saturday, May 17. A small number of tickets remain.