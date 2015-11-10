Katatonia at work on Dead End Kings follow-up

Katatonia have confirmed they’re in the studio to work on the follow-up to 2012’s Dead End Kings.

The Swedish metal outfit – who this year unveiled live package Sanctitude – have hired live drummer Daniel ’Mojjo’ Moilanen as a full-time member and say their next album will be released in 2016.

Vocalist Jonas Renkse says: ”We first met Mojjo back in 2009 where his band at the time, Engel, had joined up with us and Paradise Lost on a UK tour and we soon realised we shared the same musical background and ideals.

“We stayed in touch over the years and when Daniel Liljekvist quit Katatonia in 2014 we decided to give Mojjo a call. He has now been with us for well over a year, so far only as a live member, but now is the time for him to join the Katatonia album cycle and most importantly – make his own impression on our new material. We can’t wait to see what this will lead to.”

Katatonia are holed up in Stockholm’s Studio Grondahl with engineer Karl Daniel Liden to work on the record, set for release via Peaceville Records.

In 2013, the band released Dethroned & Uncrowned, featuring reworked versions of the tracks from Dead End Kings.

The band have a number of live dates lined up for 2016.

Feb 4-8: 70,000 Tonnes Of Metal Cruise, USA

Apr 29: Karmoygeddon Festival, Norway

Jun 19: Hellfest, France

Jul 03: Tuska Festival, Finland