Katatonia: Sanctitude

Born out of the band’s reworking of their much heavier 2012 album, Dead End Kings, Katatonia created the more progressive sounding Dethroned & Uncrowned set.

Think about the evolutionary route Opeth took out of the Swedish metal scene and you’d be close. Last year’s Unplugged & Reworked tour celebrated the latest incarnation of Katatonia, not least in the gothic surrounds of Union Chapel.

Stripped back but brimming with life, and bolstered by The Pineapple Thief’s Bruce Soord, songs like Teargas and the magnificent sounding The One You Are Looking For Is Not Here are allowed to grow to preposterous new heights as the long shadows fall./o:p

BACK TO REVIEWS