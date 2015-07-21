Junior Wells legacy trusted to LA record label

The memory of blues man Junior Wells is to be kept alive under a deal between LA record label Cleopatra Records and Wells’ daughter Regina Brown.

The deal includes recordings plus publishing from Wells’ wide-ranging catalogue spanning his early recordings in the 1950s right up until his death in 1998.

Cleopatra also bought various personal items that belonged to Wells, including his harmonicas, show suits, hats, canes, notes, photos and personal journals.

The label’s owner Brian Perera says: “We’re very excited to enter into this deal and be a part of the one of the all-time icons in American Blues history.

“We intend to keep the Junior Wells legacy alive with a variety of releases as well as merchandise and branding partnerships in the years to come.”

Wells, born Amos Wells Blakemore Jr, made a string of hit blues albums ad worked with artists including Buddy Guy, Muddy Waters, Earl Hooker, Bonnie Raitt, Van Morrison and the Rolling Stones.

Wells is a member of the Blues Hall Of Fame and his albums, Hoodoo Man Blues, It’s My Life Baby, both from 1966, and Blues Hit Big Town from 1977 are in the Blues Hall Of Fames in the Classics of Blues Recording category, as is his single Messin’ With The Kid from 1960.

Wells died in 1998 after battling cancer and suffering a heart attack the previous year.