Judas Priest's Screaming For Vengeance has been turned into a terrifying dystopian graphic novel

Judas Priest's iconic 1982 album Screaming For Vengeance has been turned into a graphic novel. It'll be published next year by Z2 Comics, in time for the album's 40th birthday celebrations, and the dramatic description of the novel's contents we've been sent suggests that it's going to be a wild read.

"500 years from now, a ring of cities orbit high above the surface of a dead world, controlled by a ruling elite that maintains power through manipulation and brutality," the publisher proclaims. "When a naïve engineer inadvertently threatens the status quo with his vital scientific discovery… a bloodstone... he is betrayed by those he trusted and cast out to the broken planet below.

"In the wreckage and desolation of a broken world where every day is a battle for survival, he must choose between accepting his new life in exile…or Screaming For Vengeance!"

We reckon he'll pick the second option.

Screaming For Vengeance has been written by Rantz Hoseley, who won a Harvey Award for his work on Comic Book Tattoo and worked alongside Nikki Sixx on the graphic novel version of The Heroin Diaries, and Neil Kleid, who wrote the food-themed graphic novel Savor. Illustrations are from Christopher Mitten (Hellboy and The B.P.R.D.)

“I cannot overstate what an inspiration Judas Priest has been to me, personally,” says Hoseley. “I was already a fan of the band, when Screaming For Vengeance was released, but no one was ready for the impact it had. That incredible cover art? Those songs?

"That album became my daily soundtrack and creative fuel, to the point where I wore the cassette out in my car. To be able to contribute to a project inspired by these songs that mean so much to me? Well, that is an honour and a responsibility I take very seriously."

Screaming For Vengeance is available in a number of exciting editions, ranging from a $24.99 softcover to a platinum, hand-signed platinum edition that comes with slipcase, a limited edition Screaming For Vengeance vinyl LP, three art prints, a battery operated Hellion statue with red LED eyes, a Screaming For Vengeance battle jacket patch, and a Screaming For Vengeance enamel pin set. This edition retails for wallet-rinsing $499.99.

All editions are available to order from Z2 Comics now.

(Image credit: Z2 Comics)