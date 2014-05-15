Judas Priest unveil album art for Redeemer Of Souls

Since Priest announced their next full-length, the metal world has been buzzing with anticipation. Will it live up to the hype, will it be back to the old school, will it make you want to smash through walls? We don't know yet, but we do know what the cover will look like and it's excellent.

Redeemer Of Souls will be released 14 July via Columbia Records.

Tracklist below:

Dragonaut

Redeemer Of Souls

Halls Of Valhalla

Sword Of Damocles

March Of The Damned

Down In Flames

Hell & Back

Cold Blooded

Metalizer

Crossfire

Secrets Of The Dead

Battle Cry

Beginning Of The End