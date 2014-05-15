Judas Priest unveil album art for Redeemer Of Souls

Since Priest announced their next full-length, the metal world has been buzzing with anticipation. Will it live up to the hype, will it be back to the old school, will it make you want to smash through walls? We don't know yet, but we do know what the cover will look like and it's excellent.
Redeemer Of Souls will be released 14 July via Columbia Records.
Tracklist below:
Dragonaut
Redeemer Of Souls
Halls Of Valhalla
Sword Of Damocles
March Of The Damned
Down In Flames
Hell & Back
Cold Blooded
Metalizer
Crossfire
Secrets Of The Dead
Battle Cry
Beginning Of The End