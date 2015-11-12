Maiden might have called up Faulkner

Judas Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner might have become a member of Iron Maiden if things had worked out differently, he’s revealed.

He’d been working with Lauren Harris, daughter of Maiden mainman Steve, before joining Rob Halford’s band in 2011, after the departure of KK Downing.

Faulkner tells GigsAndFestivals: “Steve was one of the first ones I told when I got the Priest gig.

“He’s a great guy, and, like the guys in Priest, he’s an idol and he’s a teacher. He’s one of these guys who’s really supportive.

“I said, ‘I’ve been approached by another band,’ and he was over the moon when I told him it was Priest.

“He said, ‘I would have had you in my band. If anything had happened to any of my guys, you were the guy that was going to do it.”

The pair remain in contact. “We saw him at Download a couple of months ago,” says Faulkner. “He loves the music. He loves the vibe and he’s a genuine fan of all things heavy.

“So it was great to get his endorsement right from the beginning.”

Priest, who kick off a UK tour later this month, are gearing up to record their 18th album next year. Maiden headline Download in 2016 and they’ll spend most of the year on the road in support of 16th album The Book Of Souls.

Road Trippin': Judas Priest