Judas Priest promise setlist “surprises” on North American tour

Last month, Judas Priest took everyone at their show in Paris by surprise by playing Killing Machine live for the first time since 1978.

And, as the band prepare to head out on tour across North America with Uriah Heep, guitarist Richie Faulkner says they’ve been working on a new setlist which will contain some other deep cuts.

Faulkner tells Atlanta radio station 100.5: “We're working up new songs for the setlist for this go-around. There'll be a few surprises in there – some songs that maybe people haven't heard for a long time, or ever from the band.

“So it's exciting just to see people's faces when you throw a new song in there or a blast from the past.

“We’re looking forward to coming back through. It's a slightly different stage production. We've got some new ideas for that as well. So it's going to be an exciting tour. We can't wait to get back out there.”

Judas Priest have several shows in Australia, New Zealand and Japan planned ahead of their North American tour, which kicks off at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida, on May 3.