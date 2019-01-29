Watch Judas Priest play Killing Machine for the first time in 40 years

Judas Priest took to the stage at Zenith, in Paris, on Sunday evening on the latest leg of their Firepower tour – and the rock veterans wasted no time in giving fans a surprise by performing their track Killing Machine for the first time since 1978.

Footage of the performance has now emerged online and can be seen below.

Priest were due to support Ozzy Osbourne on his No More Tours 2 shows, but earlier this week, Ozzy postponed the concerts in Dublin, Nottingham, Manchester and Newcastle, due to flu.

Those dates will be rescheduled, with full details set to be announced in the near future.

Priest and Ozzy are due to return to the road at Glasgow’s SSE Hydro on February 7, while Rob Halford and co. will tour with Uriah Heep across North America this summer.

This year marks Priest’s 50th anniversary, with frontman Rob Halford and guitarist Richie Faulkner previously saying that the band were in the early stages of planning a celebration.