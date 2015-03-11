Judas Priest joins tonight's Metal Hammer Radio Show

Tonight on the Metal Hammer Radio Show we’ll be talking to Glenn Tipton from Judas Priest in the last of our Soundwave interviews.

We’ll also be spinning Glenn’s debut solo effort Baptizm Of Fire, and a ton of tunes from Iron Maiden, Scorpions, Thin Lizzy, Torche, Devin Townsend and Skindred.

And we’re talking about the news that top notch versions of the new Apple Watch will set you back $10,000 (£6,611). Which got us thinking… what would a £6000 watch need to do before you’d buy it? The laundry for one. Some soothing words as you woke each morning. Head rubs. The ability to pick the kids up from school…

