Judas Priest caught in Crossfire

Rob Halford discusses new Judas Priest track Crossfire in a video teaser unveiled today.

The Priest frontman mentions the song’s blues roots and describes its laid back intro as “mesmerising.”

Crossfire is taken from the upcoming album Redeemer Of Souls, released on Monday, July 7. It will be the band’s first album since 2008’s Nostradamus.

Halford previously said fans who were disappointed in the departure from the traditional Priest sound on Nostradamus will love Redeemer Of Souls.

Rob Halford: Good metal lives forever

Judas Priest: Crossfire teaser