Judas Priest announce more Invincible Shield tour dates

Judas Priest have announced a series of US shows for April/May in support of next year's Invincible Shield album.



Set for release on March 8 via Sony Music, Invincible Shield, the follow-up to 2018's Firepower album, will be the metal gods' 19th studio collection. Priest have already offered a taste of the album with the release of its first single, Panic Attack. They will release a second single from the album, Trial By Fire, on Friday, November 17.



The band's US tour in support of the record kicks off on April 18, 20024 at Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford, Connecticut, and runs through to May 22, closing at the Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview in Syracuse, New York.



The Invincible Shield US tour will call at:



Apr 18: Wallingford Toyota Oakdale Theatre, CT

Apr 19: Newark Prudential Center, NJ

Apr 21: Reading Santander Arena, PA

Apr 24: Bangor Cross Insurance Center, ME

Apr 25: Boston MGM Music Hall at Fenway, MA

Apr 27: Youngstown Covelli Center, OH

Apr 28: Indianapolis Everwise Amphitheater at White River, IN



May 01: Rosemont Rosemont Theatre, IL

May 02: Minneapolis The Armory, MN

May 04: Kalamazoo Wings Event Center, MI

May 05: Maryland Heights St Louis Music Park, MO

May 07: Huntsville VBC Propst Arena, AL

May 09: Daytona Welcome to Rockville, FL (festival show)

May 11: Alpharetta Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, GA

May 12: Mobile Mobile Civic Center Arena, AL

May 14: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

May 17: Evansville Ford Center, IN

May 19: Washington, DC The Theater at MGM National Harbor

May 21: Albany MVP Arena, NY

May 22: Syracuse Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview, NY



Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning on Wednesday, November 15. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale on Friday, November 17 at 10am local time.



Priest have already announced UK and European shows in support of the album, as follows:



Mar 11: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK

Mar 13: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

Mar 15: Dublin 2 Arena, Ireland

Mar 17: Bournemouth International Arena, UK

Mar 19: Birmingham Resorts World Arena, UK

Mar 21: London OVO Arena Wembley, UK

Mar 24: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

Mar 25: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany

Mar 27: Dortmund Westfalenhalle, Germany

Mar 29: Prague O2 Arena, Czechia

Mar 30: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland

Apr 01: Vienna Wiener Stadthalle, Austria

Apr 03: Basel St Jakobshalle, Switzerland

Apr 05: Lyon Halle Tony Garnier, France

Apr 06: Assago Mediolanum Forum, Italy

Apr 08: Paris Zenith, France