Judas Priest launch epic new single Panic Attack

Judas Priest have released the first single from their upcoming nineteenth studio album Invincible Shield, which was announced in the aftermath of the band's show at the Power Trip festival in Indio, California, last week.
Panic Attack is on streaming services now, and opens with an epic instrumental prelude in which keyboards and guitars do battle while drums that sound as if they were recorded in the 80s tumble and clatter. All this excitement leads into a churning riff, before the song proper starts and Rob Halford sings of 'alien nations', rhymes 'fibre optic' with 'mass hypnotic', and screams in the way that only Rob Halford can.
Invincible Shield is the follow-up to 2018's Firepower, and will be released via Sony Music on 8 March 2024. The band have a number of UK and Europe dates lined up for 2024 – Full details below.
Judas Priest 2024 tour dates
Mar 11: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK
Mar 13: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK
Mar 15: Dublin 2 Arena, Ireland
Mar 17: Bournemouth International Arena, UK
Mar 19: Birmingham Resorts World Arena, UK
Mar 21: London OVO Arena Wembley, UK
Mar 24: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany
Mar 25: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany
Mar 27: Dortmund Westfalenhalle, Germany
Mar 29: Prague O2 Arena, Czechia
Mar 30: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland
Apr 01: Vienna Wiener Stadthalle, Austria
Apr 03: Basel St Jakobshalle, Switzerland
Apr 05: Lyon Halle Tony Garnier, France
Apr 06: Assago Mediolanum Forum, Italy
Apr 08: Paris Zenith, France