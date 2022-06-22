Judas Priest announce extensive run of 50 Heavy Metal Years tour dates

Metal legends Judas Priest have announced another set of North American dates on their ongoing 50 Heavy Metal Years tour. The new run of dates will begin in Wallingford, CT on October 13, and climax on November 29 in Houston, TX. Support comes from Queensryche.

The anniversary tour was originally scheduled for 2020 – althoughJudas Priest formed in 1969 – but was postponed like every other tour. The band then cancelled 25 dates of their 2021 tour after guitarist Richie Faulkner suffered a ruptured aorta during a performance at the Louder Than Life festival in Kentucky.

The tour finally got up to speed earlier this year, but not before touring guitarist Andy Sneap had been dropped from the band line-up before being swiftly reinstated after fan uproar.

“Defending the heavy metal faith for fifty years," says Rob Halford, clearly excited at the prospect of another tour. "The Priest is back!”



Meanwhile, guitarist Glenn Tipton advises that it's “Time to don the leather and studs and roll out the Priest Machine - celebrating our 50 Heavy Metal Years!", while bassist Ian Hill says, “After the horrific last few years of restrictions we’ve all had to endure, what better place to break free, than the land of the free - the USA!"

Judas Priest are currently on tour in mainland Europe, and will next tour The UK in 2023 as support to Ozzy Osbourne on his much-delayed No More Tours 2 tour.

Tickets to the North American shows will be available from Ticketmaster (opens in new tab). Full dates below.

Judas Priest 50 Heavy Metal Years US Tour 2022

Oct 13: Wallingford Toyota Oakdale, CT

Oct 15: Albany MVP Arena, NY

Oct 16: Boston Music Hall Fenway, MA

Oct 18: Uniondale Nassau Veterans, NY

Oct 19: Wilkes-Barre Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza, PA

Oct 21: Kalamazoo Wings Event Center, MI

Oct 22: Detroit Masonic Temple Theatre, MI

Oct 24: Cincinnati The Andrew J Brady Music Center, OH

Oct 25: Waukegan Genesee Theatre, IL

Oct 27: Green Bay Resch Center Theater, WI

Oct 29: Moline TaxSlayer Center Moline, IL

Oct 30: Mankato Mayo Clinic Event Center, MN

Nov 01: Sioux City Tyson Events Center, IA

Nov 02: Rapid City The Monument, SD

Nov 07: Ontario Toyota Center, CA

Nov 08: Tucson TCC Arena, AZ

Nov 10: Loveland Budweiser Events Center, CO

Nov 12: Park City (Wichita) Hartman Arena, KS

Nov 13: St. Charles The Family Arena, MO

Nov 15: Corbin The Corbin Arena, KY

Nov 17: Southaven Landers Center, MS

Nov 18: Baton Rouge Raising Canes River Center, LA

Nov 20: Oklahoma City Paycom Center, OK

Nov 22: San Antonio Tech Port Center & Arena, TX

Nov 23: San Antonio Tech Port Center & Arena, TX

Nov 25: Dallas The Factory: Deep Ellum, TX

Nov 26: Corpus Christi Concrete Street, TX

Nov 28: Edinburg Burt Ogden Arena, TX

Nov 29: Houston 713 Music Hall, TX