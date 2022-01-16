Judas Priest U-turn sees guitarist Andy Sneap reinstated to touring line-up

Just five days after informing the world that they will return to the road as “an even more powerful, relentless four piece heavy metal band”, minus Andy Sneap, co-producer of 2018’s Firepower album as their touring guitarist, Judas Priest have reversed their decision.

After the original news of his exit from the ranks was made public, Machine Head/Killswitch Engage producer Sneap admitted that he regarded the group’s decision as “incredibly disappointing”, revealing that he had received the news from Priest vocalist Rob Halford in a phone call just one week earlier: “I respect his decision as they obviously have a vision how they want this to play out,” Sneap graciously added.

No, it seems, that vision has been tweaked.

A new statement from the metal gods, released on January 15, reads: "Hello metal maniacs… given all that has recently evolved and transpired we have decided unanimously as a band to continue our live shows unchanged with Rob, Ian [Hill, bass], Richie [Faulkner, guitar], Scott [Travis, drums], Andy and Glenn [Tipton, guitar] joining us whenever he's able...so see you all soon as we forge ahead celebrating 50 massive heavy metal years of Judas Priest together!"

Priest are due to resume touring on March 4, when they'll relaunch their US tour in Peoria, Illinois, having been forced off the road In September, after guitarist Richie Faulkner suffered an acute cardiac aortic dissection onstage during the band’s set at the Louder Than Life festival in Kentucky.