Journey’s Don’t Stop Believin’ played in US hospitals as “a sign of hope” for COVID-19 patients

Journey’s classic 1981 track Don’t Stop Believin’ is being played in hospitals in Detroit and New York every time a coronavirus patient leaves their care.

The Detroit News report the song is inspiring medical staff on the frontline of the pandemic as well as giving patients a boost as they prepare to return to their homes.

President of Detroit’s Henry Ford Hospital, Veronica Hall, who is also a nurse, says: “The song is a sign of hope – a reminder to patients to never give up and a motivational thank you to tired, never-stop-trying team members.

“The victories are the happy moments and are often marked with smiles, cheers, maybe a recording of successes on whiteboards – and tears of relief among the critical care teams and staff connected to emergency and COVID-19 units.”

Hall adds: “The song's message is a reminder that this patient's discharge is just as possible for the next patient and the next.”

Don’t Stop Believin’ is also being played at Henry Ford Macomb in Clinton Township and Henry Ford Wyandotte, while New York's Presbyterian Queens Hospital have also been playing the song when patients are being discharged.

Former Journey vocalist Steve Perry retweeted a post from Good Morning America, and said: “I wanted to share a little cheer from New York-Presbyterian Queens Hospital in New York. They play Don’t Stop Believin’ every time a COVID-19 patient is discharged. We’re all in this together, and we’ll get through this together.”

Earlier this week, the Heller family from Washington, recreated the video for Journey’s 1983 hit Separate Way (Worlds Apart) while in coronavirus lockdown – and it’s amazing.

I wanted to share a little cheer from New York Presbyterian Queens Hospital in NY. They play “Don’t Stop Believin’” every time a COVID-19 patient is discharged. We’re all in this together, and we’ll get through this together. #DontStopBelievin https://t.co/dw9HO4ZPwTApril 13, 2020