Doug Aldrich lost supergroup solo to Neal Schon

Revolution Saints guitarist Doug Aldrich had to give up his favourite solo on the supergroup’s debut album when Journey axeman Neal Schon sent in his own take.

The former Whitesnake man teamed up with Journey’s Deen Castronovo and Night Ranger’s Jack Blades for the self-titled record, launched last month.

But his plans for their song Way To The Sun were changed when Schon’s guest appearance was confirmed.

Aldrich tells Classic Rock Revisited: “I think it’s my favourite track on the record. They told me Neal was going to be on the album, and I was like, ‘Fuck yeah!’ as I’m a huge fan.

“Then they said he might not be able to do it, so I put a solo on the song. I fell in love with that solo and I fell in love with the song.

“Then they said, ‘Neal is able to play on it after all.’ I was like, ‘No!’”

He managed to persuade Frontiers Records boss Serafino Perugino into using his solo on a deluxe edition version – and admits: “Neal threw down. He’s one of rock’s greatest guitar players.”

Aldrich reveals that he was inspired by late axe icon Gary Moore when it came to choosing his style for Revolution Saints. “There were times I really tried to channel my best Gary,” he says. “He played such beautiful melodies. This album made me delve into things and try to come up with beautiful melodies.”

Castronovo, who makes his lead vocal debut on the release, recently said he’d taken inspiration from Journey bandmate Arnel Pineda, who also makes a guest appearance. Aldrich explained in February that he’d decided to leave Whitesnake last year for the sake of his son.