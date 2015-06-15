Trending

Schon streams Vortex in full

By Louder  

Hear all 18 tracks of Journey guitarist’s solo album, out next week

null

Neal Schon has streamed all 18 tracks of solo album Vortex exclusively via TeamRock.

The Journey guitarist’s latest work is released on June 22 via Mascot Label Group.

Schon recently said: “This album is really me – all based on my guitar, which is my voice. There’s an old blues saying, ‘If you’re thinkin’you’re stinkin.’ When you stop thinking and just play from the heart, you discover your voice. That’s the real thing, and that’s what Vortex is about for me.”

It’s available for pre-order now.

Tracklist

CD1

  1. Miles Beyond

  2. Awakening

  3. Cuban Fly Zone

  4. El Matador

  5. Eternal Love

  6. In A Cloud

  7. Irish Cream

  8. Lady M (Our Love Remains)

  9. Airliner NS910

CD2

  1. Tortured Souls

  2. Schon & Hammer Now

  3. NS Vortex

  4. Unspoken Faith

  5. Twilight † Spellbound

  6. Triumph Of Love

  7. Mom

  8. Talk To Me

  9. White Light

See more Louder news