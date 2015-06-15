Schon streams Vortex in full

Neal Schon has streamed all 18 tracks of solo album Vortex exclusively via TeamRock.

The Journey guitarist’s latest work is released on June 22 via Mascot Label Group.

Schon recently said: “This album is really me – all based on my guitar, which is my voice. There’s an old blues saying, ‘If you’re thinkin’you’re stinkin.’ When you stop thinking and just play from the heart, you discover your voice. That’s the real thing, and that’s what Vortex is about for me.”

It’s available for pre-order now.

Tracklist

CD1

Miles Beyond Awakening Cuban Fly Zone El Matador Eternal Love In A Cloud Irish Cream Lady M (Our Love Remains) Airliner NS910

CD2