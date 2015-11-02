Castronovo: Drugs arrest saved my life

Journey drummer Deen Castronovo has vowed to stay clean after the drug-influenced violence that sent him to jail in June – and he’s admitted that he’d probably be dead if his then-fiance hadn’t called the police on him.

He was arrested after an incident in Oregon, and last month sentenced to four years’ probation after pleading guilty to coercion, unlawful use of a weapon, assault and menacing.

And he’s suggested that a return to the band isn’t on the cards in the near future.

Castronovo says in a statement: “Anyone who witnessed the events remains adamant that my abrasive behaviour stemmed from the fact that I was at a drug-induced psychosis level of intoxication at the time of the occurrences. Otherwise, I am an easygoing guy who loves being a father and a musician.

”After my indictment in June, I completed a 75-day treatment programme at the most comprehensive drug abuse treatment centre in Oregon. I quickly realised how dire the situation had become. I made a vow to myself and my family to not only stay sober, but to dedicate time telling my story, speaking to promote sobriety, being a good example to my sons and advocating for the rights and assistance of domestic violence victims.

“I hope by telling my story I can help prevent someone else from making the same mistakes I did.”

He reports that the terms of his probation include continued counselling on domestic violence and drug abuse, and adds: “At the sentencing I apologised to my ex-fiance, Deidra, and her family, for the hurt I have put them through.

“I know Deidra is not at fault for my behaviour, nor the consequences I have suffered because of it. Again, I want to apologise to Deidra, her family, my family, my bandmates in Journey and the fans of Journey. I’m sorry I let you all down.

“I have hit my bottom – I’m taking the necessary steps to ensuring that this never happens again.”

Castronovo continues: “As devastating as this was for me it was far more devastating to Deidra and our children. Had it not been for her calling the police and the intervention of the prosecutors I’d probably be dead.

“I’m going to focus on my family, finding happiness in sobriety and helping others who might be going down the wrong path to avoid destruction.”

Without mentioning a return to his musical career, he says: “For now I’m taking it one day at a time and looking to discover what new path God has planned for me.”

Journey have been working with Omar Hakim since Castronovo’s arrest.