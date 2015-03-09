Journey’s Pineda is an inspiration to Deen Castronovo

Drummer Deen Castronovo says he prepared for his role as lead singer in Revolution Saints by studying Journey bandmate Arnel Pineda.

The drummer teamed up with Night Ranger bassist Jack Blades and former Whitesnake guitarist Doug Aldrich in the new outfit, who just released their self-titled debut via Frontiers Records.

Castronovo tells One On One with Mitch Lafon: “I’ve been sitting behind some of the greatest frontmen of my time – especially Arnel. If you look at Arnel, he’s the most amazing frontman ever.”

And that’s given him the motivation he needs. “I’ve always been challenged as a drummer,” he continues. “With every artist I’ve worked with, they’ve always challenged me as a player to bring out the best in me.

“Being a lead singer, being out in front, I’m going to give it my best shot. All I can do is have faith that I’m gonna go out there and be the best I can.”

While Castronova has admitted to doubts over fronting the supergroup, he argues: “I’m taking a cue from all these guys and learning – I’m not just sitting back there playing my drums. I’m watching.”

Pineda and Journey guitarist Neal Schon both make appearances on Revolution Saints, who recently issued Here Forever as the fourth track from the project.