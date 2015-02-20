Revolution Saints: Revolution Saints

2015 is shaping up to be a great year for melodic rock. Brilliant new albums from Toto and FM are coming soon. And first, the debut from Revolution Saints, the side-project of Journey’s Deen Castronovo, Night Ranger bassist/vocalist Jack Blades and ex-Whitesnake guitarist Doug Aldrich.

Castronovo is both drummer and lead vocalist. His voice is so good that he usually sings a couple of songs during Journey gigs. But in Revolution Saints, he takes centre stage.

The music itself is AOR in the classic tradition, with Castronovo sounding uncannily like former Journey frontman Steve Perry on the powerful anthem Back On My Trail and the beautiful finale In The Name Of The Father.

Journey’s guitarist Neal Schon and current singer Arnel Pineda are guest stars, the latter featuring on the album’s best track, You’re Not Alone. But this, undoubtedly, is Castronovo’s album, where he emerges as a great singer in his own right./o:p