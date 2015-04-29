Joni Mitchell not in coma says rep

Joni Mitchell is not in a coma despite reports claiming otherwise, her representatives have stated.

The singer-songwriter has been in hospital since the end of March after being found “unresponsive” at home.

Speculation began circulating last night after TMZ obtained details of legal documents that passed decision-making powers on to Mitchell’s friend Leslie Morris.

The paperwork said: “At this time she remains unconscious and unable to make any reposes, and is therefore unable to provide for any of her personal needs.”

Billboard then reported that “multiple sources had suggested Mitchell’s condition was far worse than the public was lead to believe.”

But a post on her website says: “Joni is not in a coma. Joni is still in hospital, but she comprehends, she’s alert, and she has her full senses. A full recovery is expected.”

It adds that the legal document “simply gives longtime friend Leslie Morris the authority, in the absence of 24-hour care, to make care decisions of Joni once she leaves hospital.

“Joni is a strong-willed woman and is nowhere near giving up the fight.”

The 71-year-old Canadian, best known for 1970 eco-anthem Big Yellow Taxi, was last reported to be “resting comfortably” with doctors “encouraged by her progress.” A support page has received thousands of messages since its launch earlier this month.