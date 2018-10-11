Jonathan Davis’ wife Deven: Cause of death revealed

In August this year, Deven Davis – the estranged wife of Korn frontman Jonathan Davis – died at the age of 39 in California.

The county coroner’s office have now released their findings and state that her death was due to an accidental drug overdose.

Californian website KGET.com report that Davis, who died in a hotel close to California Avenue in Bakersfield, was found to have several drugs in her system at the time of her death, including cocaine and heroin.

Jonathan Davis issued a statement in the days following Deven’s death, saying that she had been struggling with mental health and addiction issues over the course of the last decade.

The vocalist said he wanted Deven’s story to “inspire people to reach out for help and not to be afraid or hide from their illness.”

His statement continued: “Deven had a huge heart and she would never intentionally hurt her children or anyone that she loved. She was an incredibly nurturing, giving, loving and hilarious person. She was full of life and joy and she would do anything to share that with those around her.

“I tried to hide what was going on for so long in order to protect her, but because of this tragedy that has happened to my family, I feel that now is the time to charter truth with all of you.”