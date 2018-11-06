Join Metallica in a look back at how they created ...And Justice For All

Metallica have shared a video interview with journalist David Fricke where they talk about the creative process behind their classic 1988 album …And Justice For All.

The record has just been reissued on CD, 3CD expanded edition, 2 x 180g LP, cassette, on digital platforms and a limited edition deluxe box set, complete with demos, mixes, live material and more.

In the in-depth interview, the band chat about various topics surrounding the album, including making their first record since the tragic death of bassist Cliff Burton, how they planned out the album, developing their songwriting skills, how they treated new bassist Jason Newsted both in the studio and onstage – while Robert Trujillo gives his take on the record from his time as a fan.

Drummer Lars Ulrich reflects: “I think we were getting better at what we were doing. We were more on top of what we were doing. It felt like we were more confident steering the ship, so we could do The Frayed Ends Of Sanity. I don’t think we were capable of doing that five years earlier – we just didn’t have the chops.

“At that time there was an underlying thing about ability and, ‘What’s Slayer doing? What’s Megadeth doing?’

“I think of this record as the next step. It wasn’t really until Bob Rock showed up a couple of years later and started challenging us in the way we were writing, recording and arranging.

“Justice was just the next record – the same process but everything was exaggerated. More riffs, longer songs and crazier sideways shit.”

Watch the full interview below.

Metallica will head out on the road again later this month for further US dates. They’ll return to the UK and Europe in 2019.

Metallica - ...And Justice For All Deluxe Box Set

Metallica release their highly anticipated reissue of their classic 1988 album ...And Justice For All. It features a remix of the original record, along with demos, mixes, live material and more.View Deal

Metallica 2018/2019 tour dates

Nov 26: Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena, NV

Nov 28: Boise Taco Bell Arena, ID

Nov 30: Salt Lake City Vivint Smart Home Arena, UT

Dec 12: Spokane Arena, WA

Dec 05: Portland Moda Center, OR

Dec 07: Sacramento Golden 1 Center, CA

Dec 09: Fresno Save Mart Center, CA

Jan 20: Little Rock Verizon Arena, AR

Jan 22: Birmingham Legacy Arena At The BJCC, AL

Jan 24: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

Jan 28: Raleigh PNC Arena, NC

Jan 30: Cincinnati US Bank Arena, OH

Feb 01: Cleveland Quicken Loans Arena, OH

Feb 28: El Paso Don Haskins Center, TX

Mar 02: Lubbock United Supermarkets Arena, TX

Mar 04: Wichita Intrust Bank Arena, KS

Mar 06: Kansas City Sprint Center, MO

Mar 09: Louisville KFC Yum Center, KY

Mar 11: Indianapolis Bankers Life Fieldshouse, IN

Mar 13: Grand Rapids Van Andel Arena, MI

May 01: Lisbon Estádio do Restelo, Portugal

May 03: Madrid Valdebebas, Spain

May 05: Barcelona Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Spain

May 08: Milan San Siro Hippodrome, Italy

May 10: Zürich Letzigrund, Switzerland

May 12: Paris Stade De France, France

Jun 08: Dublin Slane Castle, Ireland

Jun 11: Amsterdam Johan Cruijff Arena, Netherlands

Jun 13: Cologne RheinEnergieStadion, Germany

Jun 16: Brussels Koning Boudewijnstadion, Belgium

Jun 18: Manchester Etihad Stadium, UK

Jun 20: London Twickenham Stadium, UK

Jul 06: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany

Jul 09: Gothenburg Ullevi, Sweden

Jul 11: Copenhagen Telia Parken, Denmark

Jul 13: Trondheim Granåsen, Norway

Jul 16: Hameenlinna Kantolan Tapahtumapuisto, Finland

Jul 18: Tartu, Raadi Airport, Estonia

Jul 21: Moscow Luzhniki Stadium, Russia

Aug 14: Bucharestv Arena Națională, Romania

Aug 16: Vienna Ernst-Happel-Stadion, Austria

Aug 18: Prague Airport Letnany, Czech Republic

Aug 21: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland

Aug 23: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany

Aug 25: Mannheim Maimarktgelande, Germany