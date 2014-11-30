Johnson hails You Shook Me riff as best ever

Brian Johnson says AC/DC’s You Shook Me All Night Long boasts one of the best rock riffs ever.

The frontman recalls writing the lyrics for the track in one night, after guitarists Angus and Malcolm Young said they had a new song and already had a title in mind.

Johnson tells Absolute Radio: “The boys had a title. Malcolm and Angus said, ‘Listen, we’ve got this song. It’s called You Shook Me All Night Long. That’s what we want the song to be called.’

“And if you listen to the chords, it just fell into place so I can’t claim any credit on that thing. It was as quick as it had to be, which was that night. I guess I had to try and impress somebody.

“It was just a thing that came at the time, and I still think it’s one of the greatest rock and roll riffs I’ve ever heard in my life.”

The song was AC/DC’s first ever single to feature Johnson on vocals after he replaced the late Bon Scott. It appeared on the album Back In Black.

AC/DC release their new album Rock Or Bust on December 2. It will be the first not to feature Malcolm Young, who was recently diagnosed with dementia.

The band head out on tour next year, but could also be missing drummer Phil Rudd who faces trial over drugs charges and threatening to kill.