Johnny Borrell & Fearless Vampire Killers to play Camden Rocks

Camden Rocks, which takes place at the end of May, has added a bunch of brew acts to the bill… and is offering other bands the chance to play

The complete list of bands added to the bill this week is as follows: Johnny Borrell and Zazou, Fearless Vampire Killers, Devil Sold His Soul and Mixhell (featuring Sepultura drummer Igor Cavalera), Toseland, A Plastic Rose, Zoax, Little Barrie, Rubylux, Empress, Longy, Money For Rope, Vuvuvultures, Under The Influence, Flagship, The Carnabys, Tax The Heat, The Ratells, The RPM’s, Audio Whores, Adam French, Shooting Stars and Remote View.

They’re joining a bill that already includes The Subways, Reverend & The Makers, Gnarwolves, Blitz Kids, Nine Black Alps, Turbowolf, The Blackout, Orange Goblin, Ginger Wildheart, Hacktivist and The Virginmarys and over 100 others.

“We’re super excited about coming back to Camden rocks this year,” says Fearless Vampire Killers frontman Keir Kemp. “It’s a real family vibe. Best acts from across all genres coming together with the mutual intension of melting faces… amen!”

If the enormous list of participants wasn’t enough, organisers are also running a competition for bands who’d like to perform at the festival — details are on the Camden Rock websiite.

And don’t forget… you can enter our competition to win one of five pairs of tickets to the festival.

Camden Rocks in on May 31. Tickets are on sale now.