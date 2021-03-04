John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band set for deluxe 50th anniversary reissue

An eight-disc super deluxe collection celebrating the 50th anniversary of John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band will be released on April 16 through Capitol/UMC.

The reissue is described as a “deep listening experience and in-depth exploration” of John Lennon’s first solo studio album which was recorded in 1970 shortly after the Beatles split.

Along with the original album's tracks, the 2021 release will also include previously unreleased demos, rehearsal outtakes, jams and studio conversations – and in total John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band will feature 87 never-before-heard recordings.

The project has been fully authorised by Yoko Ono Lennon who oversaw production and creative direction, with the album newly mixed from 192kHz/24bit hi-res transfers by Paul Hicks, Rob Stevens and Sam Gannon – the same team who previously worked on 2018’s Imagine – The Ultimate Collection.

To mark the news, Capitol/UMC have released the new Ultimate Mix of Mother and shared a video trailer for the album – both of which can be found below.

The Super Deluxe edition will be presented across 6CD and 2 Blu-ray and also include a 132-page book, a War Is Over! poster and two postcards.

John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band will also be released on CD, 2CD, 6CD and 2LP.

