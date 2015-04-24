John Lennon vinyl box set announced

Eight of John Lennon’s solo albums will feature in an upcoming vinyl box set, it’s been announced.

Lennon spans the Beatle’s solo back catalogue between 1970 and 1984. Each record has been remastered from its original analogue master and pressed on heavyweight 180g vinyl.

The set, containing John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band (1970), Imagine (1971), Some Time In New York City (1972), Mind Games (1973), Walls And Bridges (1974), Rock ’N’ Roll (1975), Double Fantasy (1980) and Milk And Honey (1984), was previously released on CD and digitally in 2010 as the John Lennon Signature Box.

Lennon’s widow Yoko Ono, who remastered the albums along with engineers from Abbey Road and New York’s Avatar Studios, told Rolling Stone in 2010: “Listening to John’s songs has been a routine thing for me for the last 30 years. But this time, maybe because I listened to all of them, it was very hard – emotionally hard. I’m Losing You – that really hit me.”

Imagine comes bundled with two postcards, poster and inner bag, Some Time In New York City includes reproductions of its original postcard and inner sleeve, and Walls And Bridges features fold-over flaps and eight-page booklet.

In addition, Mind Games, Double Fantasy and Milk and Honey all feature their original inner sleeves.

The package will launch on June 9 and is now available to pre-order. All eight albums will be released individually on August 21.