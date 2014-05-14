John Illsley exclusive live session footage

John Illsley's new album isn't out until next month, but he's giving fans an early hint of what to expect with the release of a low-key live video.

When God Made Time is the first single from John Illsley’s new the album Testing The Water, which is out on June 16. It’s the former Dire Straits bassist’s first full-length release since 2010. The album will be launched with a show at London’s Jazz Cafe on June 19.

“I was missing being in the studio and playing music seriously,” says Illsley. “This record was an important one for me to make. The last few years have been so turbulent politically, militarily and personally, and I wanted to try and create some songs that reflected these strange times and perhaps were worthy of sharing with others.”

The video, which features a live performance of the song filmed at British Grove studios in West London, is a Classic Rock exclusive.

[](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VeDuqpjC3vo)

John Illsley tours the UK in September and October.

Sept 24: Milton Keynes The Stables

Sept 26: Skegness Embassy

Sept 27: Derby Flower Pot

Oct 2: Wolverhampton Robin 2

Oct 3: Fletching Trading Boundaries

Oct 4: Southampton The Brook

Oct 5: Watford Colosseum

Oct 7: Cardiff St David’s Hall

Oct 9: Isle of Wight Shanklin Theatre

Oct 10: Exeter Corn Exchange

Oct 11: Ipswich Cameo Hotel

Oct 12: Horsham Capitol Theatre