John Holden To Release Star-Studded Solo Album

British prog rock musician John Holden will release his first solo album, Capture Light, on 23 March.

It will feature a string of guest appearances from various prog rock luminaries including Yes’ Billy Sherwood, Oliver Wakeman, Joe Payne, Peter Jones (Tiger Moth Tales), Gary O’Toole (Steve Hackett) and Jean Pageau (Mystery). “I have been fortunate to have some incredibly talented people work with me on the songs,” Holden tells Prog. “Everyone made a great contribution and that has really enhanced the music.”

“I am very proud of how it has turned out,” he continues. “I am now excited to see what other fans of progressive music will make of it, The music and the subject matter is quite diverse but every element had to earn its place. There is no extraneous noodling here!” he goes on to add, “It has certainly been a journey of discovery! Composing all the music, learning to play new instruments, studying engineering and production techniques and attempting to make the best music I could.”

Signed copies of Capture Light are available to pre-order from Holden’s website. It can also be pre-ordered for download from his bandcamp page. The track Tears From The Sun will feature on the cover CD with Prog 86.