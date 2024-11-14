John Hackett and John Mitchell head up this weekend's new prog night in Reading

The John Hackett Band and local boy John Mitchell head up the first of a new quarterly prog evening in Reading that starts this Saturday at The Butler Music venue.

The First Night Of The Progs evening is the opening night of the somewhat confusingly titled Last Night Of The Progs, a new venture from Anne-Claire Rallo, founder member of Nine Skies, founder of Bad Dog Promotions PR and the creative force behind new prog outfit Frant1c.

"We are thrilled to announce the launch of Last Night of the Progs, our inaugural quarterly prog rock night at The Butler, one of Reading’s premier music venues," says Rallo. "Our aim is to showcase the most exciting and innovative prog rock bands from the UK circuit, creating a vibrant community for all lovers of the genre.

"Join us for an unforgettable night filled with exceptional music and a stunning lineup that you won't want to miss. We can't wait to see you there!"

As well as The John Hackett Band and John Mitchell, performing an acoustic set, chill-out prog rockers Hoopy Frood are also on the bill. Tickets are £15 in advance and £18 on the door, with doors opening at 7pm.

Get tickets.

(Image credit: Press)