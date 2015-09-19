John Bush: I want to be paid for Anthrax work

Former Anthrax vocalist John Bush says he has been fighting for years to secure fair payment for his work with the band.

Bush was Anthrax’s singer 1992 to 2005 and had a short second spell in 2009, before being replaced by Joey Belladonna. He recorded five albums with Anthrax – Sound Of White Noise, Stomp 442, Volume 8: The Threat Is Real, We’ve Come For You All and The Greater Of Two Evils.

But he says he has not been properly compensated for his work or for album sales since he left.

Current Armored Saint frontman Bush tells The Jasta Show: “I probably shouldn’t be saying this, but I’m saying it. I’m out there signing Anthrax records I made. I just wanna be paid for the records made and sold.

“I’m super proud of all the music I made in Anthrax, I just wanna be paid for it. I don’t even get statements. It was a pain in the butt.”

Bush says that he is working towards a solution and that he hopes a satisfactory end is in sight.

He adds: “We’re going through it right now. We’re ironing it out. There’s a new accounting company, and they seem to be on the up and up now.

“I’ve been paid, I just haven’t been paid consistently and not updated. “It’s all good. We’ll work it out — I hope. It’s been a little frustrating.”

This month, Bush recalled falling out with Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante ahead of the recording of 10th album Worship Music. Belladonna ended up singing on the record.

Armored Saint released their seventh album Win Hands Down this year, while Anthrax are working on their 11th record.