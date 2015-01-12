John Bassett wrote Arcade Messiah to vent anger

KingBathmat mainman John Bassett has revealed he was inspired to write Arcade Messiah’s self-titled debut because of disheartening current affairs.

He began his one-man project last year and launched the album in November via a pay-what-you-want scheme on Bandcamp. And he says he wrote the record to vent his anger as news reports left him increasingly frustrated.

He tells this month’s Prog magazine: “I was in a place where I was down in the dumps a little bit, so I used the album to get the anger out.

“If you look at the news today and see things happening in the world and all the corruption that’s going on, it can get you down – you think nothing will really improve and things will get worse. I thought I’d take that mentality and put it to music.”

KingBathmat’s last release was 2013’s Overcoming The Monster and Bassett adds he has many more ideas for his next project – although he reveals he has so many, that he finds it hard to keep track of everything.

He continues: “I think I have too many ideas. There’s loads of stuff coming out and there’s just not enough time to put it all down.”

