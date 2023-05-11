John 5 says Motley Crue's new music is heavier than anything on Shout At The Devil

John 5 has offered an update on Motley Crue's forthcoming new material, revealing that what they've recorded so far is heavier than anything on their acclaimed second album, 1983's Shout At The Devil.

While in a recent interview on Sirius XM’s Trunk Nation, the new Crue guitarist spoke of his experience of working alongside legendary producer Bob Rock, and also described what some of their "killer" new tracks sound like.

“Bob would come in and [say], ‘OK, let’s try this here, and that here and this here,’” 5 explains. “It was one of the most incredible experiences ever. … I’m thinking, ‘We’ve got so much great technology today’… but we got in that room and it was like being in a garage working on a song when you were in high school. … It was incredible, and we documented a lot of it too.”



Speaking of the tracks they've recorded so far, he continues, "The songs are fucking heavy. I sound like a little excited kid right now, but they’re heavy and they’re mean. I can’t wait for them to come out. I’m just so excited.”

Then, when Trunk asks John 5 whether the new offerings compare to Motley Crue's platinum-selling breakthrough album, Shout At The Devil, he reveals that some of their new riffs are "heavier than anything" on it.

Of how the recording process is coming along, John 5 explains: "I don’t know if they’re completely done but I would say they’re like probably 98%. It has to be mixed; it has to be mastered. … All I can tell you is that it’s heavy and it’s aggressive, and I think people are going to dig it because, talking as a fan, it’s fucking badass."

John 5 replaced Motley Crue's longtime guitarist Mick Mars, after the latter axe-slinger stepped back from touring duties last year due to his ongoing battle with Ankylosing Spondylitis (AS).

Later this month, the band will resume their world tour with Def Leppard, with shows kicking off again on May 22 in Sheffield, UK.







Def Leppard and Motley Crue 2023 tour

May 22: Sheffield Bramall Lane, UK

May 25: Mönchengladbach Sparkassen Park, GER

May 27: Munich Koenigsplatz, GER

May 29: Budapest MVM Dome, HUN

May 31: Krakow Tauron Arena Kraków, POL



Jun 02: Prague Rocks, CZE

Jun 03: Hannover Expo Plaza, GER

Jun 07: Solvesborg, Sweden Rock Festival, SWE

Jun 09: Helsinki RockFest, FIN

Jun 11: Trondheim Rocks, NOR

Jun 14: Copenhagen Copenhell, DEN

Jun 18: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, BEL

Jun 20: Milan Ippodromo SNAI San Siro, ITA

Jun 23: Lisbon Passeio Maritimo de Alges, POR

Jun 24: Rivas-Vaciamadrid Auditorio Miguel Ríos, SPA

Jun 27: Thun Stockhorn Arena, SWI



Jul 01: London Wembley Stadium, UK

Jul 02: Lytham Festival, UK

Jul 04: Dublin Marlay Park, Ireland

Jul 06: Glasgow Hampden Park, UK

Aug 05: Syracuse JMA Wireless Dome, NY

Aug 08: Columbus Ohio Stadium, OH

Aug 11: Fargo Fargodome, ND

Aug 13: Omaha Charles Schwab Field Omaha, NE

Aug 16: Tulsa H.A. Chapman Stadium, OK

Aug 18: El Paso Sun Bowl Stadium, TX