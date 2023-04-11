Listen to the new single from Aerosmith's Joe Perry with the Black Crowes' Chris Robinson

Joe Perry has released a new single, Fortunate One. The track comes from the Aerosmith man's upcoming solo album Sweetzerland Manifesto MKII, a reworked version of the original Sweetzerland Manifesto, which was released in 2018. The song features a lead vocal from Black Crowes singer Chris Robinson, and was co-written and recorded in London with Perry's sons Tony and Roman.

"I'm really excited to get this song out," says Perry. "It hadn't been written when the first version of Sweetzerland Manifesto was released. Tony and I wrote it together, and then my old friend Chris Robinson from The Black Crowes sang on it. He knocked it outta the park! We started it in L.A, recorded it in London, and Chris sang on it... and bang! Doesn't get better than that! Really proud of this track.

Sweetzerland Manifesto MKII features a number of special guests including Cheap Trick's Robin Zander, Extreme's Gary Cherone, New York Dolls legend David Johansen, Stone Temple Pilots' Robert DeLeo, and Terry Reid. The new version of the album includes six new tracks, plus alternate vocal appearances and mixes.

"I'd wanted to put these songs out," adds Perry, and the idea of adding them to a vinyl release or deluxe version turned into doing MKII. I tend to think in terms of albums. The first one had a vibe, and MKII is a little more rocked out. I almost prefer it. It's one of those records I can play from front to back live."

The Joe Perry project start a short US tour at the Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, CT, on April 15. The Project's current lineup stars Perry and Cherone alongside keyboardist Buck Johnson, drummer Jason Sutter and bassist David Hull. Full dates below.

Joe Perry: Sweetzerland Manifesto MKII tracklist

01. Fortunate One (feat. Chris Robinson and Robert DeLeo

02. Quake (feat. Gary Cherone)

03. I'll Do Happiness (feat. Terry Reid)

04. Aye Aye Aye (feat. Robin Zander)

05. Man With a Golden Arm

06. Time Will Tell

07. I Wanna Roll (feat. David Johanson)

08. Suck It Up (feat. Robin Zander and Robert DeLeo)

09. Goes His Own Way (feat. Terry Reid)

10. Won't Let Me Go (feat. Terry Reid)

Apr 15: Mashantucket Foxwoods Resort Casino, CT

Apr 16: Boston Citizens House of Blues, MA

Apr 18: New York Webster Hall, NY

Apr 20: Des Plaines Des Plaines Theatre, IL

Apr 21: St. Charles Arcada Theatre, IL

Apr 22: Pontiac Crofoot Ballroom, MI

Tickets are on sale now (opens in new tab).