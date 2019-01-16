Joe Elliott talks Def Leppard’s early days in Speakeasy clip

Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott recently gave an interview to David Fricke for Front And Centre Entertainment’s Speakeasy show.

The fourth series is airing from this month and features interviews with Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame recipients, Grammy winners and iconic musicians.

In a video clip from the interview, Elliott talks about the band’s early days – including how he came up with ‘Def Leppard’.

Elliott says: “I started making names up just out of boredom, I suppose. It sounded good, it looked silly. We didn’t notice that it looked like Led Zeppelin! Whoops!”

He adds: “We absolutely made it up as we went along, but we thought it was our destiny to be the biggest band in the world and nobody was going to stop us. But if you don’t dream like that when you’re 17, you’re never going to.

“When you work in the basement of a factory with no natural light, those were the days that made you want to be a rock star.”

Def Leppard will be inducted into The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame on March 29 at the Barclays Centre in Brooklyn, along with The Cure, Stevie Nicks, Radiohead, Roxy Music, The Zombies and Janet Jackson.

The current lineup will be enshrined, along with late guitarist Steve Clark and the band’s original guitarist Pete Willis.

Def Leppard will also headline Download UK this summer and tour across Canada with Tesla.