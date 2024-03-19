You are cordially invited to enjoy cocktails and a Q&A with Def Leppard's Joe Elliott at a fancy hotel in London

Dev Leppard fans wishing to enjoy a more intimate encounter with frontman Joe Elliott than the one they'll experience on the band's upcoming run of stadium shows, may wish to avail themselves of one of just 25 pairs of tickets for an exclusive event in London next month.

The event, which is hosted by Hilton Honors, the customer loyalty programme for the Hilton Hotel chain, will take place at the Conrad London St. James, a high-end, luxury hotel in central London, on April 26.

"Joe will share tales from the band's history," reads the promotional blurb, "from their early days to his continued globe-trotting around the world for sold-out stadium tours to Def Leppard's prestigious induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. It'll be an intimate night, one you won't forget, with the lead singer of one of the most dynamic live bands ever to hit the stage!"

While we appreciate that many of our readers won't be regulars at the Hilton chain of establishments, it does appear that anyone can sign up for Hilton Rewards, and that points subsequently purchased can be redeemed against 'Experiences' like the evening with Elliott. The evening is priced at 10,000 points, which, according to a website we've just discovered called NerdWallet, equates to £500 (approx $635 US). At the time of writing, 19 of the 25 packages are still available.

In other Def Leppard news, last month the band announced plans to release an expanded, multi-disc version of their epochal 1983 album Pyromania. The reissue, which hits stores on April 26 (the same date as Elliott's soiree), will contain a host of demos and rough mixes, as well as the previously unreleased song No You Can’t Do That.

In July Def Leppard hit the road for a run of North American stadium shows with Journey. Support at each of the stadium shows will be supplied by either Cheap Trick, the Steve Miller Band or Heart. Full dates below.

Def Leppard x Journey tour 2024

Jul 06: St Louis Busch Stadium, MO*

Jul 10: Orlando Camping World Stadium, FL*

Jul 13: Atlanta Truist Park, GA^

Jul 15: Chicago Wrigley Field , IL^

Jul 18: Detroit Comerica Park , MI^

Jul 20: Nashville Nissan Stadium, TN^

Jul 23: Philadelphia Citizens Bank Park, PA^

Jul 25: Hershey Hersheypark Stadium, PA^

Jul 27: Pittsburgh PNC Park, PA^

Jul 30: Cleveland Progressive Field, OH$

Aug 02: Toronto Rogers Centre, ON$

Aug 05: Boston Fenway Park, MA$

Aug 07: Flushing Citi Field, NY^

Aug 12: Arlington Globe Life Field, TX^

Aug 14: Houston Minute Maid Park, TX^

Aug 16: San Antonio Alamodome, TX^

Aug 19: Minneapolis Target Field, MN^

Aug 23: Phoenix Chase Field^

Aug 25: Los Angeles SoFi Stadium, CA^

Aug 28: San Francisco Oracle Park, CA^

Aug 30: San Diego Petco Park, CA

Sep 04: Seattle T-Mobile Park, WA*

Sep 08: Denver Coors Field, CO*

Classic Rock Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Classic Rock, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

* with Journey and Cheap Trick

^ with Journey and Steve Miller Band

$ with Journey and Heart

Tickets are on sale now.