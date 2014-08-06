Joe Elliott guests on song he wrote for Vega

Def Leppard's Joe Elliott makes a guest appearance on a new track from Vega.

The English band release their third album Stereo Messiah on Monday, October 20, and Leppard frontman Elliott guests on the track 10 X Bigger Than Love, which he also wrote.

Stereo Messiah was recorded over 14 days at Outhouse Studios in Reading. The video for the title track can be viewed below.

Stereo Messiah tracklist