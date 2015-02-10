Joe Bonamassa puts tiger in tank

Joe Bonamassa has released a video of his version of Tiger In Your Tank. Filmed at Red Rocks in Colorado, it’s taken from the guitarist’s forthcoming CD/DVD tribute to Muddy Waters and Howlin’ Wolf, Muddy Wolf at Red Rocks. The live set will be released in the UK on March 23.

Bonamassa is also offering fans a free MP3 download of Tiger In Your Tank.

The guitarist has already released a trailer for the film, and has announced a UK tour for October.

Tour dates:

Oct 21: Newcastle Metro Arena Oct 23: Liverpool Echo Arena Oct 24: Leeds First Direct Arena Oct 25: Nottingham Capital FM Arena Oct 27: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena Oct 28: Bournemouth BIC Oct 31: Brighton Centre