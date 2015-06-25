Joanne Shaw Taylor offers Wicked Soul

Joanne Shaw Taylor is offering a download of her track Wicked Soul in return for your email address.

Get your copy via her website now.

It’s taken from latest album The Dirty Truth, released in September. She recently said: “I wanted to retain the same vibe that we captured on the first album. The new one is a combination of rock and blues – I think it’s exciting, and hopefully my fans will love the rockier edge.”

Taylor appears at the inaugural Ramblin’ Man Fair on July 25-26 at Mote Park, Kent, alongside Gregg Allman, Seasick Steve, The Temperance Movement, Blues Pills, Randy Bachman, VerseChorusVerse, Mick Ralphs, Aaron Keylock and others.

A UK tour follows, with Federal Charm confirmed as support on all dates:

Sep 22: Exeter Phoenix

Sep 23: St Ives Guildhall

Sep 26: Warwick Arts Centre

Sep 28: York Fibbers

Sep 29: Glasgow Oran Mor

Oct 01: Liverpool Epstein

Oct 02: Sale Waterside

Oct 03: Kendal Brewery Arts

Oct 04: Clitheroe Grand

Oct 07: Durham Gala

Oct 08: Lincoln Drill Hall

Oct 10: Shoreham Ropetackle

Oct 12: Bromsgrove Artrix – sold out

Oct 13: Bromsgrove Artrix – new date

Oct 14: Gloucester Guildhall

Oct 15: Frome Cheese and Grain

Oct 19: Milton Keynes Stables

Oct 20: Norwick Waterfront

Oct 22: Hertford Corn Exchange

Oct 23: Newbury Arlington

Oct 24: Southampton Talking Heads

Oct 26: London Jazz Café

Welcome Back: Joanne Shaw Taylor