Joanne Shaw Taylor offers Wicked Soul

Joanne Shaw Taylor is offering a download of her track Wicked Soul in return for your email address.
Get your copy via her website now.
It’s taken from latest album The Dirty Truth, released in September. She recently said: “I wanted to retain the same vibe that we captured on the first album. The new one is a combination of rock and blues – I think it’s exciting, and hopefully my fans will love the rockier edge.”
Taylor appears at the inaugural Ramblin’ Man Fair on July 25-26 at Mote Park, Kent, alongside Gregg Allman, Seasick Steve, The Temperance Movement, Blues Pills, Randy Bachman, VerseChorusVerse, Mick Ralphs, Aaron Keylock and others.
A UK tour follows, with Federal Charm confirmed as support on all dates:
Sep 22: Exeter Phoenix
Sep 23: St Ives Guildhall
Sep 26: Warwick Arts Centre
Sep 28: York Fibbers
Sep 29: Glasgow Oran Mor
Oct 01: Liverpool Epstein
Oct 02: Sale Waterside
Oct 03: Kendal Brewery Arts
Oct 04: Clitheroe Grand
Oct 07: Durham Gala
Oct 08: Lincoln Drill Hall
Oct 10: Shoreham Ropetackle
Oct 12: Bromsgrove Artrix – sold out
Oct 13: Bromsgrove Artrix – new date
Oct 14: Gloucester Guildhall
Oct 15: Frome Cheese and Grain
Oct 19: Milton Keynes Stables
Oct 20: Norwick Waterfront
Oct 22: Hertford Corn Exchange
Oct 23: Newbury Arlington
Oct 24: Southampton Talking Heads
Oct 26: London Jazz Café