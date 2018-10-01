Joanne Shaw Taylor announces new album Reckless Heart

Joanne Shaw Taylor has announced that her new studio album will be released early next year.

The follow-up to 2016’s Wild is titled Reckless Heart and it’s set to arrive on February 8 via Silvertone/Sony Music.

Taylor says: "I decided for this album I wanted to go further back to my roots. A large part of that was my decision to work with producer Al Sutton.

"Al’s been a good friend of mine since I moved to Detroit in 2008 and I’ve always been a big fan of his work with the Detroit Cobras, Thornetta Davis and most recently Greta Van Fleet.

“Working together was something we’d always discussed and in particular that he’d like to hear me do something more raw and live. Therefore I wrote with that in mind: 15 or so original tracks as well as one song I’d written in Nashville with James House whom I wrote most of Wild with.

“I tried to keep the subject matter as honest as possible. I just wrote about things I’ve been through in the last two years since we recorded Wild, as I always think I perform the best when it’s something I really feel. Then we cut them all live.”

I decided for this album I wanted to go further back to my roots Joanne Shaw Taylor

The album was recorded at Rust Belt Studios in Detroit, with Taylor saying one of the main reasons for choosing the Michigan studio was due to the “calibre of musicians in that town.”

She adds: “We were lucky enough to score some of the best in Ron Otis, James Simonson, Phil Hale and Chris Codish. I couldn’t be happier with it.

“We managed to incorporate my love of soul, blues and rock into the album and I think it’s probably my most honest work to date. I just hope my fans enjoy listening to it as much as I enjoyed making it.”

Taylor has also announced a UK and European tour in support of the album, which will take place throughout February and March 2019. Find further details below.

Joanne Shaw Taylor - Reckless Heart

1. In The Mood

2. All My Love

3. The Best Thing

4. Bad Love

5. Creepin’

6. I’ve Been Loving You Too Long

7. Reckless Heart

8. Break My Heart Anyway

9. New 89

10. Jake’s Boogie

11. I’m Only Lonely

Joanne Shaw Taylor - Reckless Heart

Joanne Shaw Taylor is all set to release her new studio album and follow-up to 2016's Wild. Taylor worked with producer Al Sutton and is said to combine the guitarist's love of "soul, blues and rock."View Deal

Joanne Shaw Taylor UK & European tour dates

Feb: 15 Amsterdam Paradiso, Netherlands

Feb 16: Paris La Cigale, France

Feb 17: Ris Orangis Le Plan, France

Feb 19: Grenoble L’Amperage, France

Feb 21: Milan Legend Club, Italy

Feb 22: Bern Muhle Hunziken, Switzerland

Feb 24: Antwerp De Roma, Belgium

Feb 26: Cologne Yard Club, Germany

Feb 27: Aschaffenberg Colos-Saal, Germany

Feb 28: Munich Ampere, Germany

Mar 02: Reichenburg Di Halle, Germany

Mar 03: Dortmund Piano, Germany

Mar 04: Berlin Franz, Germany

Mar 06: Bremen Lagerhaus, Germany

Mar 07: Osnabruick Rosenhof, Germany

Mar 08 Hamburg Markthalle, Germany

Mar 15: Liverpool O2 Academy, UK

Mar 16: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK

Mar 17: Manchester Ritz, UK

Mar 19: Cardiff Tramshed, UK

Mar 20: London O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, UK

Mar 21: Portsmouth Pyramids, UK

Mar 23: Cambridge Junction, UK

Mar 24: Newcastle Boiler Shop, UK