Jimmy Page launches affordable ‘Open Edition’ of The Anthology

Jimmy Page has released a ‘more accessible and affordable’ version of his career-spanning book Jimmy Page: the Anthology. The book, published today by Genesis Publications, has a recommended retail price of £45.

Originally published as a hand-bound limited edition of 2,500 numbered and signed copies, Jimmy Page: The Anthology documents Jimmy Page’s musical career through selected material from his rich personal archives, from listening to blues records with childhood friend Jeff Beck, to performing on TV in a skiffle band; from his colossal body of session work in the 60s, through to the Yardbirds and Led Zeppelin, and on to bands such as The Firm, Coverdale & Page and Page & Plant.

Hundreds of items from Page's private collection have been personally selected for inclusion. From iconic guitars and stage costumes, to rare posters and vinyl pressings; and from correspondence and diary entries to unseen photographs. Every piece has been photographed and brought to life with exclusive new text provided by the guitarist.

(Image credit: Genesis Publishing)

“In this book, I wanted to include items from my personal archive that have played a part in my overall story, to give the detail behind the detail,” says Page.