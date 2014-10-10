Jimmy Barnes offers Hindsight album preview

Jimmy Barnes has launched a set of preview clips for all 15 tracks on upcoming 30th anniversary album Hindsight.

The former Cold Chisel singer revisits some of the most important songs of his career, with assistance from guests including Journey’s Neal Schon and Jonathan Cain, Joe Bonamassa and others.

Barnes recently said: “These songs are important to me. I wouldn’t change the essence of them – but I didn’t bring in all these great artists to tell them what to do. It was like, ‘What are we going to do with this and have fun?’ They sound like new songs; they’re fresh to sing.”

TeamRock recently premiered the video for Stone Cold, Barnes’ collaboration with Bonamassa.

Hindsight is released on October 27 via Provogue Records in standard CD and digital formats, plus a 180g vinyl edition limited to 1000 pressings. It’s available for pre-order now.

Tracklist