Jimi Hendrix returns to the Royal Albert Hall

The spirit of Jimi Hendrix will return to the Royal Albert Hall later this month as the movie The Jimi Hendrix Experience: The Royal Albert Hall is screened at the iconic London venue on October 21.

The feature-length film documents the final European performance of the original lineup of the Jimi Hendrix Experience, which took place at the Hall on February 24 1969, and will be screened in public for the first time since it was shot. The authorised version of the film has remained unseen since its creation.

Janie Hendrix – Jimi's sister – says, "This has been a long time coming, but we always had faith that things would work out and the public would see this film that documents Jimi Hendrix at the very peak of his powers.

"As those who are fortunate enough to see the showing next month at the very place where it was filmed will know, it has been well worth the wait, and we are nothing short of delighted. The single word that springs to mind that describes this truly monumental development is ‘historic.’"

The film’s soundtrack, which features performances of Hendrix classics like Little Wing, Voodoo Child (Slight Return), Fire, Foxy Lady, Purple Haze and Stone Free has been mixed by Eddie Kramer, Jimi Hendrix’s longtime recording engineer.

Tickets are priced between £17.50 and £35, and go on sale tomorrow at 10am from the Royal Albert Hall box office.

Two days ago it was announced that Hendrix's four Band Of Gypsys show at New York's Fillmore East venue, which took place over New Year 1969/70, are to be released in their entirety for the first time, under the title Songs For Groovy Children.