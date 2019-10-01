Complete Jimi Hendrix Band Of Gypsys shows get Songs For Groovy Children release

Jimi Hendrix's famous four shows with the Band of Gypsys at New York's Fillmore East are to be released in their entirety.

Songs For Groovy Children: The Fillmore East Concerts will be released on CD and digital November 22, with a vinyl release on December 13.

The collection assembles all four shows by Hendrix, Billy Cox and Buddy Miles in their original performance sequence, and features over two dozen tracks that have either never before been released commercially or have been newly pressed and newly remixed. The set will be available as a 5CD or 8-disc vinyl set.

The four Band Of Gypsys shows took place on New Year’s Eve 1969 and New Year’s Day 1970, and originally found a home on the Band of Gypsys (1970), while further versions were released as Live at the Fillmore East in 1999 and Machine Gun: The Fillmore East First Show three years ago.

All four shows were mixed by Eddie Kramer, who in 2016 said, “To hear this new material, for me, was a revelation. Here was a rhythm section that was so solid. Having had the great privilege of recording Jimi’s first three albums and have them emblazoned in my memory banks, to be confronted with this new direction was kind of shocking, but a natural progression.

“When I heard this music for the first time, I was knocked out."

Songs For Groovy Children: The Fillmore East Concerts CD tracklist

Disc One: Dec 31 1969, first set

1) Power Of Soul

2) Lover Man

3) Hear My Train A Comin’

4) Changes

5) Izabella

6) Machine Gun

7) Stop

8) Ezy Ryder

9) Bleeding Heart

10) Earth Blues

11) Burning Desire

Disc Two: Dec 31 1969, second set

1) Auld Lang Syne%

2) Who Knows%

3) Fire

4) Ezy Ryder*

5) Machine Gun%

6) Stone Free

7) Changes*

8) Message To Love*

9) Stop*

10) Foxey Lady

Disc Three: Jan 01, 1970, first set

1) Who Knows

2) Machine Gun

3) Changes+

4) Power Of Soul%

5) Stepping Stone%

6) Foxey Lady+

7) Stop%

8) Earth Blues+

9) Burning Desire%

Disc Four: Jan 01, 1970, second set

1) Stone Free%

2) Power Of Soul#

3) Changes#

4) Message To Love#

5) Machine Gun%

6) Lover Man*

7) Steal Away*

8) Earth Blues%

Disc Five

1) Voodoo Child (Slight Return)%

2) We Gotta Live Together#

3) Wild Thing%

4) Hey Joe*

5) Purple Haze*

* previously unreleased

+ first time on CD/LP/streaming (previously only available as part of concert film)

# longer, unedited versions of previously released material, and newly remixed

% back in print on CD/LP for the first time in a decade, and newly remixed