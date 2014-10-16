Jim Root: I want nothing to do with Stone Sour

Sacked Stone Sour guitarist Jim Root says he has "no desire to associate with people like that anymore."

Root was fired from the band this year, but he is still working with Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor in Slipknot. However, that ongoing relationship hasn’t stopped Root from taking a swipe at his former employers.

He tells Guitar World: “Some of the guys in Stone Sour, I think they just want to be a radio band and write strictly for radio and try to be more of a poppy rock band. And that’s not really what I’m into.

“There’s at least one guy in the band that’s only concerned about money. I really have no desire to associate with people like that anymore.”

Root previously said the band’s busy schedule was impacting on plans for a new Slipknot album, while Taylor says the fallout actually helped energise the recording sessions for the band’s upcoming record .5: The Gray Chapter.