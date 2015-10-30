Janus: I’m still in Huntress

Jill Janus has confirmed she’s still a member of Huntress, despite widespread belief that she’d quit.

The frontwoman posted a statement on Facebook earlier this week, later removed, saying: “The end. I told ya the Huntress trilogy would fulfil my purpose. I’m packing it up.”

That led guitarist Blake Meahl to release his own statement, referring to her cancer surgery and continuing mental health issues but insisting her suggestion of a split was “unfounded.”

Janus last night said: “Back to business! Yes, I am still the singer for Huntress.

“So often the things I say or do are misconstrued, even by those closest to me. It is the end of an era for Huntress – we completed our trilogy, writing one album a year.

“I look forward to writing more Huntress records, and working on new musical projects I’ve been developing. The best is yet to come!”

The band launched third album Static in September, and play a short US tour with Black Label Society in December.

Dec 26: Tempe Marquee Theater, AZ

Dec 27: Albuquerque Sunshine Theater, NM

Dec 28: Dallas Gas Monkey Live, TX

Dec 29: Tulsa Brady Theater, OK

Dec 30: Houston Warehouse Live, TX

Dec 31: Marksville Paragon Casino, LA