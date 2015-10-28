Jill Janus calls time on Huntress

Huntress frontwoman Jill Janus says the band is “done” and that she will continue to make music on her own terms.

The vocalist announced the end of the band in a Facebook post in which she referred to her battles with cancer and mental ill health.

Janus says: “The end. I told ya the Huntress trilogy would fulfil my purpose. I’m packing it up. Maiden, Mother, Crone. I struggle through life with bipolar, schizophrenia and dissociative identity disorders.

“I beat uterine cancer with a devastating hysterectomy. I will continue to create music. On my terms. Fuck the meaningless noise and trolls. My way, forever. Suck it. Done.”

The band’s third – and now final – album, Static, was released last month via Napalm Records. Huntress cancelled a US tour in support of the record as Janus was recovering from uterine cancer surgery.