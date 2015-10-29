Huntress not splitting says Meahl

Huntress aren’t splitting up, despite frontwoman Jill Janus’ statement that they are, says guitarist Blake Meahl.

She announced yesterday that the band were finished, partly as a result of her ongoing battle with mental and physical illness.

In a Facebook post that’s now been removed, Janus said: “I will continue to create music. On my terms. Fuck the meaningless noise and trolls. My way, forever. Suck it. Done.”

But Meahl has followed her comments up with a statement of his own. He says: “Jill posted that she was having difficulty dealing with devastating health issues. Four months ago she had major surgery to remove cancer from her uterus. She needs time to fully recover from her hysterectomy and to continue treatment for her mental health issues.

“Her bouts with bipolar disorder, schizophrenia and dissociative identity disorder have been particularly difficult lately and are ultimately responsible for her unfounded statement last night.”

He continues: “We will resume touring in December when Huntress joins Black Label Society. Thank you for your kindness and understanding.”