Noise-rock icons The Jesus Lizard have released their first new music in 26 years. Hide & Seek is out now via Ipecac Recordings and was produced by Paul Allen. It's the Chicago outfit's first release since the Blue album in 1998.

The news comes after the band – frontman David Yow, guitarist Duane Denison, bassist David Wm. Sims and drummer Mac McNeilly – teased a new release on their social media pages. The short video features sepia-tinged footage of creatures engaged in what may possibly be some sort of ritual sacrifice, soundtracked by a typically abrasive riff.

In what appears to be a coordinated ramping up of Jesus Lizard-related activity, the Instagram page was launched earlier this year following the creation of Threads and Bluesky accounts in 2023, while a new range of merchandise has also hit the shelves.

If this year wasn't already busier than any in the last quarter century for fans of Yow & Co., March also saw the release of Wax Donut Presents: Goat, a tribute to The Jesus Lizard's classic 1991 album Goat.

The Jesus Lizard are also gearing up to play their first live shows since 2019. They'll perform at The Blue Room at Third Man Records in Nashville tomorrow night (Thursday, June 6) and follow it with a festival appearance and a headline date in California. Two more festival shows are scheduled for later in the year. Full dates below.

Jun 06: Nashville The Blue Room @ Third Man Records, TN

Jun 08: Pomona No Values Festival, CA

Jun 09: Garden Grove Garden Amphitheatre, CA

Sep 07: Raleigh Hopscotch Music Festival, NC

Oct 13: Las Vegas Best Friends Forever Festival, NV

Tickets are on sale now.